Swaby, who captained Palace on Sunday, said: “I think the biggest thing was just to see the adaptability of the girls and our ability to take a lot of information and do it pretty effectively for the first time.

"So I think that's the thing that we can take away from it, is just to be positive about how quickly we were able to adapt to the changes.”

Palace conceded early and faced additional pressure as they adjusted to a new system, and Swaby admitted that Liverpool’s approach had forced them to rethink their game plan at half-time.

“To be honest, we prepared for them to come out a certain way tactically and they did something completely different.

"So at half-time, we were able to go in and solve the problems that we were having. I think you saw a much more united group in terms of that we were all moving and working on the same page in the second half,” she said.