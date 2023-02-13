The Eagles have endured a tough start to 2023, but secured their first Women’s Championship win of the calendar year thanks to a second-half header from Annabel Blanchard.

Palace’s No.10 leapt highest amidst a crowded six-yard area to nod in Anna Filbey’s corner and present her side with a first win in four league games.

Speaking afterwards, Blanchard told London News Online: “We have been working hard week in and week out, but we’ve not been getting the results.

“The performances each week have been reflective on what we are doing in training, and I think today it all came together, including the result.

“We wanted to put our chances away, but we are getting better at putting ourselves in those positions and being clinical.

“The main thing is making sure we do put more of those chances away. We could have scored a few more goals today.

“We are just lucky that we have a solid backline to keep the game level. It was important to put those chances away because Durham could have very easily have done it in the other end and scored their chances.

“The main thing was to take that opportunity when we had it. Durham are a very good team, and very hard to play against. We wanted to make sure we were on the front foot and we executed our game plan, which we did very well.”