The midfielder spoke about her relationship with Manager Jo Potter and the coaching staff, what they changed, and how the team adapted to a new way of playing.
Blanchard said: "It was a lot of change for everybody. There was definitely an adaptation phase.
"A lot of us had just been relegated, a lot of us were down. I think you could see that in the way we were playing.
"I think the vibe around the camp was a little bit down as well. It wasn't the most upbeat place to be at the time.
"Jo [Potter] and Remi [Allen] coming in, they were great - they just instilled this confidence into us.
"Everyone knew that it was a time thing, they had a completely different idea of what they wanted us to do, of how they wanted us to play.
"The formation we played was completely different. Last time we played in the second-tier, we obviously didn't play that way.
"We played five at the back this year, and we played four at the back last year.
"A lot of the change was also very player-led. There's a leadership team, who remind us what it's about, where we need to be and how we want to act."