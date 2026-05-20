She spoke about the players that inspired her when she growing up, and revealed which player's name was on the back of her shirt.

Blanchard said: "When I was younger, I wouldn't really say there was a lot of women's football to watch. I didn't really know a lot about it.

"But when I got trials and I was at Liverpool, I was just constantly watching football.

"I obviously watched Everton a lot when I was younger and I loved Mikel Arteta - I had him on the back of my shirt!"

One particular player at Liverpool proved to be a real role model to Blanchard.

She said: "At Liverpool, I started to train with the first team when I was about 16, 17 - I always remember Alex Greenwood was there at the time.

"I looked at her and just thought she was such a role model, when I would go in as a young player, she was just so, so lovely. And she used to give me boots and stuff like that.

"I remember that from 10 years ago and she wouldn't have a clue, you look at her now and everything she's gone on to achieve in her career.

"She's definitely someone that me and other young girls should definitely look at and think 'I want to be like her.'"