Johnson's new role involves close collaboration with Manager Jo Potter and Assistant Coach Remi Allen, focusing on supporting and preparing the first team. She will also be instrumental in the Women's Academy, helping to transition Palace's young players into a senior environment.

Having helped Palace win the Barclays Women’s Championship, Johnson retired from playing at the end of the 2023/24 season. Over her five-year spell with the Eagles, the popular defender made 86 competitive appearances and captained the team for three seasons.

Prior to this role, she held the position of Assistant Coach for the Women's U21 team throughout the 2024/25 season.

Johnson said: "I'm proud and excited to step into the role of Women's Transition Coach. It's my seventh year at the club and to be given this opportunity within the first team set up is genuinely thrilling.

"I've seen the club grow and evolve, and I'm honoured to play a part in its continued progress."