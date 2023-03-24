As we look forward to our final home game of the season, I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the staff, players and – most of all – the amazing supporters connected with this club, which I am always proud to lead.

This has been my fourth season at Crystal Palace, and third as captain. I love being a part of the environment here: a team which reflects the passionate work of so many people, who strive every day to pave the way for the development of the game.

It’s incredible just how much Palace has changed in my time here. Every year, we’ve taken the next step forwards.

At the start of this season, we brought in 15 new players and set out our vision for how we wanted to play as a team, and the process we would need to undergo to get us there.

As I’ve said before in this column, there have been a lot of learning curves for us this year, but I really couldn’t have asked for any more from the girls. They’ve come in and given everything for the club, and as Captain, trying to help everyone gel, they’ve been fantastic.

Results-wise, it’s probably been a bit more difficult than we expected at times. But we know that we are on a journey together; we have to continue to be patient, and we have to keep believing in one another. We’re all working towards the same goal – and we will get there.