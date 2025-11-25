Goals from Kirsty Howat, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Annabel Blanchard sealed a stunning 3-0 victory away at Leicester City to put Palace Women in the quarter-final of the Subway Women's League Cup for just the second time ever.

Annets was between the sticks, and pulled off a string of impressive saves to keep the Women's Super League side from scoring at Meadow Lane.

She gave her thoughts to Palace TV at full-time: "Absolutely amazing. It's the first clean sheet of the season. I just felt like we knew we were going to come here and win tonight.

"I think the vibes have been great all week. Training standards have been really good and it felt like everyone's had each other's back.

"Everyone absolutely fought for that win today. I felt like we were blocking like every cross, every pass, fighting for every second ball, so I think we really deserve it and it's good to be through to a quarter-final."