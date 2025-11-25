Palace Women's final home league fixture of 2025 is on Sunday, 7th December, against Birmingham City in our recently announced Festive Fixture!
Tickets are selling fast for this game, you can get yours by clicking the button below!
Crystal Palace Women's goalkeeper Eve Annets gave her reaction after her heroics helped Palace to a 3-0 win away at Leicester, a League Cup quarter-final, and a first clean sheet of the season.
Goals from Kirsty Howat, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Annabel Blanchard sealed a stunning 3-0 victory away at Leicester City to put Palace Women in the quarter-final of the Subway Women's League Cup for just the second time ever.
Annets was between the sticks, and pulled off a string of impressive saves to keep the Women's Super League side from scoring at Meadow Lane.
She gave her thoughts to Palace TV at full-time: "Absolutely amazing. It's the first clean sheet of the season. I just felt like we knew we were going to come here and win tonight.
"I think the vibes have been great all week. Training standards have been really good and it felt like everyone's had each other's back.
"Everyone absolutely fought for that win today. I felt like we were blocking like every cross, every pass, fighting for every second ball, so I think we really deserve it and it's good to be through to a quarter-final."
Palace were reduced to ten players on the 58th minute mark but held firm, even when the referee signalled for 12 minutes of extra-time.
Reflecting on her emotions throughout the game, Annets said: "It didn't really feel like nerves. It just felt like more adrenaline. I mean we had ten players and it was just like: 'come on then, we've got half an hour left - let's just defend this win'.
"I think the girls did that brilliantly. Some of the game management and everything that was going on in the game I thought was really good.
"I think it just shows how together we are as a team and how much we do want to fight for wins and how much we've got that winning mentality.
"So let's just take it on in the league, take it on in the cup and hopefully we can do great things!"
Palace will learn their League Cup quarter-final opponents tonight, with the draw being broadcast live on the Barclays Women’s Super League TikTok account from 18:00 GMT.
Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official App and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing and potential broadcast details.