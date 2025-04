With Palace holding on to a narrow 1-0 lead against Aston Villa at the VBS Community Stadium, Ashleigh Weerden stepped up to double the Eagles' lead with a stunning effort from outside the box.

Katie Stengel received the ball on the counter-attack and found Weerden who took a few touches and curled the ball into the far corner from 20 yards out.

The goal proved to be momentous as Palace would go on to win 3-1, marking their first-ever home win in the Barclays Women's Super League.