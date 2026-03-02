The goal came in Palace Women's 3-1 away defeat to Southampton, as Weerden halved the deficit just before half-time.

She received the ball on the left-wing, turning inside and out, before lofting a looping cross to the back post.

The ball moved and swirled in the air, and nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

Whilst it wasn't enough for Palace to get a result on the south coast, it was a sensational goal from the Suriname winger.