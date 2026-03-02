It's a second award nomination for Ashleigh Weerden this month, as her goal against Southampton has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 February Goal of the Month award.
The goal came in Palace Women's 3-1 away defeat to Southampton, as Weerden halved the deficit just before half-time.
She received the ball on the left-wing, turning inside and out, before lofting a looping cross to the back post.
The ball moved and swirled in the air, and nestled in the bottom corner of the net.
Whilst it wasn't enough for Palace to get a result on the south coast, it was a sensational goal from the Suriname winger.
Her goal is up against strikes from Beth Lumsden, Sophie Peskett, Lucy Watson, Lucy Fitzgerald and Karin Muya.
You can see the full shortlist below:
Shortlist
Beth Lumsden (Newcastle United v Ipswich Town)
Sophie Peskett (Ipswich Town v Newcastle United)
Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace v Southampton)
Lucy Watson (Durham v Birmingham City)
Lucy Fitzgerald (Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest)
Karin Muya (Charlton Athletic v Durham)
Voting is now open, and will close on Wednesday 4th March at 10:00 GMT- with the winner announced on Friday 6th March.