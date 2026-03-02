It was an incredible month for the Suriname winger, as she scored two and assisted two across three games in February.

Weerden's first goal contribution came away at Southampton, as she weaved past two defenders and lofted a cross to the back post.

It was a fierce delivery, and it managed to evade everyone and nestle in the Saints net.

She would then bag the winner at home to Bristol City, rifling the ball into the roof of the net after good work from Molly-Mae Sharpe.

Whilst she didn't score in the win against Birmingham City, she did set up Abbie Larkin's goal in the first-half and Elise Hughes' in the second - capping off a brilliant month for Palace's number 11.