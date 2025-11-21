Weerden and Abbie Larkin both bagged goals away at Ipswich to secure an important three points on the road for Palace Women last Sunday.

Weerden equalised for Palace on 60 minutes, with her strike crashing off the bar and into the net after being found in space by Kirsty Howat.

Talking through her goal, she said: "I'm really happy that I could contribute with my goal, it was a good pass from Kirsty.

"I just took a touch in the box to end up behind their back line, and then I just took my chance and it went in.

"I did feel that a goal was coming, I was really eager for it and I felt like I was getting in the right spaces."

She almost scored with an even better effort moments later, but her shot was just over the bar.

"The other chance would have been ever better than the first I must say, I remember taking a touch on my thigh, flicking it over their defender and then I took a shot that just went over.

"I talked about it with the Manager, she said I could have even taken another touch, so that's something I keep in my mind if I end up in a situation like that again," she said.