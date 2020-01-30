The south Londoners had been 2-0 up at half-time against the Saints last week but their cup clash was frustratingly called off in the 78th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Should Palace overcome Southampton in the rearranged fixture this Sunday (February 2nd at 17:00), they will have secured a tie against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round on February 16th.

Location

Carshalton Athletic F.C.

War Memorial Sports Ground,

Colston Avenue,

Carshalton, SM5 2PW

Tickets (to be bought on the gate)

Adults - £7

Senior - £5

Under-16s - free of charge

You could see new signings Amy Taylor, Amber Gaylor and Siobhan Wilson in action - so don't miss out and back the Eagles on Sunday!