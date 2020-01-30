The south Londoners had been 2-0 up at half-time against the Saints last week but their cup clash was frustratingly called off in the 78th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.
Should Palace overcome Southampton in the rearranged fixture this Sunday (February 2nd at 17:00), they will have secured a tie against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round on February 16th.
Location
Carshalton Athletic F.C.
War Memorial Sports Ground,
Colston Avenue,
Carshalton, SM5 2PW
Tickets (to be bought on the gate)
Adults - £7
Senior - £5
Under-16s - free of charge
You could see new signings Amy Taylor, Amber Gaylor and Siobhan Wilson in action - so don't miss out and back the Eagles on Sunday!