2025/26 Key Dates
Season Start: Both the WSL and Championship will get underway on the weekend of September 6-7, 2025
End of Season: The Championship finishes on May 2-3, 2026, whilst the WSL will conclude on May 16-17
Winter Break: The winter break will start from December 22, 2025, and fixtures will return on January 10-11, 2026
Subway® Women’s League Cup: Group stages will start late September, with the final taking place on the weekend of March 14-15, 2026
More details for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup will be announced soon.
(Note: Dates are subject to change.)