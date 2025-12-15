My Cato's goal on the 42nd minute proved to be the difference in East Sussex, as Palace took on a well-drilled and disciplined Lewes side.

Blanchard played the full 90 minutes at The Dripping Pan, and gave her thoughts at full-time.

She said: "Yeah, it's a hard place to come, it always has been, but we're just happy to get through to the next round."

Palace had to withstand some late pressure from the hosts, but held firm to claim the win.

Blanchard reflected on how the Eagles managed to dig deep on the south coast.

"That's just football, there is momentum, swings in games, but as long as we stayed solid at the back, which I think we did throughout the game, we knew that we could see it out.

"It's always hard to play against a low block. Obviously they've got some top players, and they were drilled well tonight.

"It was just about trying to keep moving the ball and keep working it, and obviously we scored a good set-piece, we created some chances, but we probably wanted to create a few more," she said.