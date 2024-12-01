The defender, who is on loan at Palace from Chelsea, is returning to London for her rehabilitation.
Everyone at Crystal Palace Women sends their best wishes to Brooke for a smooth and speedy recovery.
Crystal Palace Women can confirm that defender Brooke Aspin sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament while representing England Under-23s in their game against Norway on Thursday, 28th November.
The defender, who is on loan at Palace from Chelsea, is returning to London for her rehabilitation.
Everyone at Crystal Palace Women sends their best wishes to Brooke for a smooth and speedy recovery.