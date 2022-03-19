Skipper Annabel Johnson spoke about the team’s performances after the Christmas break, and how they are looking to bounce back from recent frustrations after a phenomenal start.

“Returning from the Christmas break we had some tricky games and tough fixtures lined up," she said. “We picked up some positive points where we weren’t expecting to, but also dropped some points that we were aiming for.

“We conceded a few too many goals but saying that we’ve also had some good performances in that time as well.”