Here’s everything you need to know:

Upcoming Matches at the VBS Community Stadium:

Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic<br> Competition: Women’s League Cup<br> Date: Sunday, 24th November<br> Kick-off: 14:00 GMT<br> Venue: VBS Community Stadium, Sutton

Crystal Palace Women vs Tottenham Hotspur<br> Competition: Women’s League Cup<br> Date: Wednesday, 11th December<br> Kick-off: 19:00 GMT<br> Venue: VBS Community Stadium, Sutton

Crystal Palace Women vs Manchester United<br> Competition: Women’s Super League (WSL)<br> Date: Sunday, 15th December<br> Kick-off: 14:00 GMT<br> Venue: VBS Community Stadium, Sutton

Seating Arrangements

Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.

Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.

If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.

Away supporters should be aware that there is a dedicated away section at each match in the WSL, with clubs responsible for selling seats to their own travelling supporters.

We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.