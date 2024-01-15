Emma Hayes' Blues team – Women's Super League champions in each of the last four seasons – will form Palace's fifth-round opposition.

The Eagles have reached this stage having won back-to-back matches in the competition for the first time since turning semi-professional: 6-0 against Chatham Town last month in the third round, and 3-1 against Blackburn Rovers in the fourth on Sunday.

Fifth-round matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th February.

