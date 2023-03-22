The Eagles host Blackburn Rovers on Sunday (26th March, 12:00 BST kick-off) in the Women’s Championship, aware that a win would see them close the gap on the league’s top-three sides.

A large crowd is anticipated at Bromley’s Hayes Lane, with over 1,000 tickets for the fixture already redeemed by Palace supporters in celebration of Women’s Football Weekend and International Women’s Day.

Tickets remain available, however, to purchase from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members; click to purchase tickets here.

As always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

Palace midfielder Arthur hopes that the occasion of having such a large crowd will spur both teams on to produce an exciting clash to match, as well as encourage more supporters to become regular Palace Women’s matchgoers.

She said of Women’s Football Weekend: “It won’t only mean a lot to the players, but to all the young kids who are aspiring to be footballers.

“It’s important to get as many people as possible along to the games and to support the women’s game. You can see over the last couple of years that women’s football has grown and grown, and we want to push that on even more so and get more people along.

“Even now, you see lots of different types of people at our games, as well as young kids, whole families there…

“It’s important we try to showcase what women’s football is about to as many people as possible, so we’d definitely like to see lots of people there to support the women’s game, especially this weekend.

“The Palace fans are great. Before I arrived, I’d heard they were good fans, and always vocal! We’re really grateful for them.

“It’s important for us to have them, because it’s like having an extra player. They always stick by us, so we’re really grateful for them, and we’re hoping we can get more numbers and more people will join the crew who come to all the games!”