The energetic midfielder was on target for the Eagles after 80 minutes against Sheffield United on Sunday with a well-placed top-corner effort to seal her side a 2-1 victory.

With that came consecutive Women’s Championship wins for the first time since August, with Haines praising the role of manager Dean Davenport and his coaching staff in Palace’s last two wins.

Sunday’s match-winner smiled: “I feel like in our last game [a 1-0 win over Durham] we played really, really well, so the confidence was really high.

“The players had an international break so we trained well over the last two weeks, but as a team and as a squad, we felt confident going into this game [against Sheffield United].

“The tactics and information we’ve had from the [coaching staff] has really helped us for the last few weeks now, so we were confident.

“I think being patient and trusting in the process is always key. Regardless of how the opposition plays, sticking to your process and just sticking to what we’re doing is just key to getting performances – and wins.”