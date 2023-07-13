The attacking midfielder moved to Palace from Tottenham in the summer of 2020, adding Champions League experience to the Eagles’ squad.

She has since become a fans’ favourite over three years in red and blue, scoring 15 times in 59 Women’s Championship appearances, but has decided to pursue new opportunities elsewhere in 2023/24.

Haines said: “This has truly been one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever had to make. Palace has been my home for three years and will always hold a special place in my heart.

“The fans have been nothing short of amazing and I will miss hearing them home and away every matchday! I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had here.

“With regards to the club, it is in a much better position than when I joined, and it’s an exciting project for the girls there at the minute – good luck to everyone involved.”

Crystal Palace would like to express its gratitude to Coral for her excellent service over the last three years, and wish her well for the future.