Dean Davenport’s side are set to take on Coventry at Butts Park Arena next weekend, kicking-off the FA Women’s Championship game at 14:00 GMT.

The match is an important one for both sides, with Palace only nine points off the top of the table and Coventry hoping to push off the bottom of the table.

Before the game, however, a whole host of pre-match activities are taking place for families to enjoy, including a penalty shootout, face painting, slides, swing boats, ‘ring the bell’ – and more!

Tickets for the event cost £10 (for one adult plus one child); the price is inclusive of match tickets and pre-match activities.

Tickets are available via the Coventry United website; use the 10% discount code PALACE10 to get yours for £9!

Palace fans can also purchase a hospitality ticket for only £‎30 per person (with the same code, PALACE10, also offering a discount); this also includes access to the family event. Premium hospitality tickets can be purchased here.