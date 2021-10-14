Manager Dean Davenport was thrilled by his side’s performance: "We played some excellent football and I believe we deservedly came away with the win tonight. We’ve changed the style of play and the girls are becoming more confident each game in the way we play which is crucial.”

In the opening five minutes Lewes' Lara Miller nearly opened the scoreline after her shot from the corner was put over the crossbar by Eagles keeper Chloe Morgan. Play then turned to the other end when Bianca Baptiste slotted an excellent ball through to Millie Farrow in the box, but she was unable to get her shot away.

In the 20th minute Lewes were awarded a penalty after Ini-Abasi Umotong was fouled in the box by Eagles defender Grace Coombes. Umotong took the penalty and gave Lewes the lead.

It looked like they were going to extend their lead even further after a mistake from the Palace defenders gifted the ball to Freda Ayisi who had a shot on goal, but Morgan made an excellent save to deny her.

The Eagles quickly responded, however, as Leanne Cowan picked out Millie Farrow; the striker found Bianca Baptiste in the box, but her shot cannoned off the post.