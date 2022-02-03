Twenty-two-year-old Isabella Sibley joins from American University side West Virginia. Starting off her career in Middlesex, Sibley moved to Chelsea at the young age of 15 and progressed through the teams, travelling with the first-team to Austria and Portugal.

Alongside her training with Chelsea, Sibley featured with England Under-17s and U19s.

Aged 18 Silbey made the decision to move to America where she played for West Virginia University for three years before travelling home in 2021 and signing for Palace.