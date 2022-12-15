She responded well to the operation but is expected to spend the remainder of the season returning to fitness.

Palace Women manager Dean Davenport said: “Issy’s doing well after surgery on her ACL and is managing to keep her head up. This type of injury is never easy for a player, but I know she has the right mindset to return stronger when she’s ready to. She had a really positive start to the season and is a huge part of our squad, and I know every one of her teammates, the staff, and our fans are all behind her.”

Isabella is fully supported by the club’s medical departments, and everyone at Crystal Palace wishes her a speedy recovery.