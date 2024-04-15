The club are recruiting players for the following teams for the 2024/25 season:

Under-12s Academy Players must be in Year 6 or Year 7 from September 2024.

Under-21s PGA Academy Team (subject to FA and PGA approval) Players must be in Year 12, 13 or 14 from September 2024.

(subject to FA and PGA approval)

Players will be shortlisted from submissions received, and invited after your registration of interest.

Please note that there will be limited places available at each trial; we unfortunately cannot guarantee that we will be able to offer your child a trial.

Please click here to register your child’s interest in trials.