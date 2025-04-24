We are currently inviting applications from outfield players aged U11–U16 and goalkeepers aged U11–U17 who are keen to take the next step in their footballing journey with a club committed to developing elite-level talent within a supportive, high-performance environment.

Trials will be held between Sunday 28th April and Monday 13th May 2025, and shortlisted players will be contacted with an invitation to attend.

Due to high demand and to ensure each player receives the best possible experience, places at each trial are limited. We strongly encourage early registration to avoid disappointment.

As part of the registration process, please note that players will only be permitted to attend a trial once Crystal Palace Women have received written permission from their current club.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a growing pathway that has already seen players progress into our senior ranks and England youth age groups.

The programme is designed to provide a clear development route from grassroots to elite football – underpinned by our club values and a proven coaching philosophy.

To register your interest, please complete the online form via the link below:

👉 Register your interest here

For updates and reminders about the trials, follow @cpfc_w on Instagram and @cpfc_w on X (formerly Twitter).