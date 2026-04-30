We are currently inviting applications from players aged U12–U19 who are keen to take the next step in their footballing journey with a club committed to developing local talent within a supportive, high-performance environment.

Age appropriate sessions will be held between Monday 11th May and Thursday 14th May 2026, and shortlisted players will be contacted with an invitation to attend.

Due to high demand and to ensure each player receives the best possible experience, places at each Talent ID session are limited.

We strongly encourage early registration to avoid disappointment.

As part of the registration process, please note that players will only be permitted to attend once Crystal Palace Women have received written permission from their current club.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a growing pathway that has already seen players progress into our senior ranks and England youth age groups.

The programme is designed to provide a clear development route from grassroots to elite football – underpinned by our club values and a proven coaching philosophy.

Registration is now open, and the deadline is Friday, 8th May.

To register your interest, please complete the online form via the link below: