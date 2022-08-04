Palace finished a club-record fourth in 2021/22 and will be looking to push even higher in the new campaign.

They have retained key members of the squad such as Annabel Johnson, top scorer Molly Sharpe and Player of the Season Aimee Everett, while adding a roster of talented new names.

You can find the full squad below, with summer additions in bold. The club would like to welcome each of them on board.

Ticket details for the team's first game will be announced shortly across cpfc.co.uk, our dedicated social channels and the Palace app.