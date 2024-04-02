Republic of Ireland attacking duo Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin will get their 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship qualifying campaign underway this month.

Having been drawn into Group A3, Ireland will begin their quest to qualify for the Euros by visiting France's Stade Saint-Symphorien on Friday, 5th April (20:10 BST), before returning to Dublin to host England at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 9th April (19:30). Sweden are the other team in their group.

A complicated qualifying structure for the finals – set to be hosted in Switzerland – sees the top two teams in each group qualify for the final tournament. Finishing third or fourth will see a nation advance to the play-offs, but fourth will see them relegated to League B for the 2025/26 Women's Nations League.

Elise Hughes and Wales, meanwhile, will be looking to get off to a positive start in Group B4, where only the top three teams will advance to the play-offs; the bottom two teams will face the prospect of relegation to League C.

Wales will return to the STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham for the first time since March 2020, when they take on Croatia on Friday, 5th April (19:15).

Following the fixture, Cymru will then travel to Kosovo for their second match on Tuesday, 9th April at the Zahir Pajaziti Stadium in Podujevo (13:00). Ukraine are the other nation in the group.

Finally, loanees Araya Dennis and Lexi Potter have both been named in England Under-19s' squad for the final round of 2024 UEFA Women's U19 Euros qualifying.

The Young Lionesses will first face Switzerland (Wednesday, 3rd April, 14:00), before playing Portugal (Saturday, 6th April, 18:00) and Italy (Tuesday, 9th April, 15:00) as they look to secure their place at the finals this summer.

All three qualifying fixtures will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, with the winner of the mini-tournament making it through to the finals in Lithuania in July.

All times GMT.

Republic of Ireland – Atkinson & Larkin

Fri, 5th April (20:10): France v Republic of Ireland

Tue, 9th April (19:30): Republic of Ireland v England

Wales – Hughes

Fri, 5th April (19:15): Wales v Croatia

Tue, 9th April (13:00): Kosovo v Wales

England U19s – Dennis & Potter