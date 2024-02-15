Potter and Dennis, on loan from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, have both been called up for England U19s' warm-weather training camp, ahead of April's crucial European Championship qualifiers.

As part of this, the Young Lionesses will take part in the friendly La Nucia tournament in Alicante.

They will first face France on Saturday 24th February (13:00 GMT) at the Camilo Cano Sports City, before taking on Norway on Tuesday 27th February (13:00) at Meliá Villaitana Hotel.

Both Potter and Dennis have scored in fixtures for England U19s earlier this season, and will hope to impress enough to form part of interim head coach John Griffiths' squad for April's qualifiers against Italy, Switzerland and Portugal.

Keep track of all our February call-ups as they happen below!

All times GMT.

England U19s – Dennis & Potter