It's a chance to see the new-look squad, with 15 new signings, in action, as the south Londoners have strengthened their hand in preparation for a potentially landmark season.
Match details
- Palace Women v Coventry United
- Saturday, 27th August
- 19:00
- Hayes Lane, Bromley, BR2 9EF
Ticket details
Tickets can be purchased by any supporter via our ticketing site here.
Men's Season Ticket holders and Members can receive a discount on the price - detailed below.
Prices (men's Season Ticket holder and Member prices)
- Adult: £10 (£5)
- Over-65s: £5 (£5)
- Under-16s: £2 (Free)
Get your tickets here and back the team at Hayes Lane!