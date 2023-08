Laura Kaminski’s Eagles will face three fellow Women’s Championship teams in Group C of the southern section of the draw.

Palace’s three group-stage matches will take place on the following dates, with opposition, venues and full fixture details to be confirmed:

11/12 October 2023

22/23 November 2023

24/25 January 2024

Last season, Selhurst Park played host to the Final of the competition, which saw Arsenal defeat Chelsea in front of a competition record crowd (19,010) in SE25.