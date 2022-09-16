After the club made 15 signings in summer Davenport guided Palace to two wins from their opening two games, beating London City Lionesses 1-0 and Coventry United 3-0.
Crystal Palace Women manager Dean Davenport has been named the FA Women's Championship Manager of the Month for August.
They currently sit at the top of the league with a huge clash against third-place Birmingham City coming up this Sunday. Palace are hoping to build on a record-breaking fourth-place finish in 21/22 this season and push for promotion to the Women's Super League.
Davenport earned the Manager of the Month title as awarded by the League Managers Association, and said upon collecting the trophy: "Firstly, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the LMA for this award.
"It's important to praise Crystal Palace Football Club and its board for the backing and investment shown in the off-season, to allow us to put together a professional football programme that has allowed the club and its staff to strive for the very best.
"To have won this award so early on in the season just shows all the hard work and commitment that has been put in over the off-season by the board, the players and the staff. These awards replicate the work done by all at the club."
Chair of the League Managers Association panel Faye White MBE added: "Results in the first two weeks suggest the Barclays Women's Championship is going to be highly competitive this season, and Crystal Palace have set the standard, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets.
"Dean and his coaching team are building on their team's fourth-place finish last season and this excellent start will give them confidence to challenge with the best teams in the league again this year."
Palace Women play at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 18th September. You can get your tickets to back the team here!