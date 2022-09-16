They currently sit at the top of the league with a huge clash against third-place Birmingham City coming up this Sunday. Palace are hoping to build on a record-breaking fourth-place finish in 21/22 this season and push for promotion to the Women's Super League.

Davenport earned the Manager of the Month title as awarded by the League Managers Association, and said upon collecting the trophy: "Firstly, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the LMA for this award.

"It's important to praise Crystal Palace Football Club and its board for the backing and investment shown in the off-season, to allow us to put together a professional football programme that has allowed the club and its staff to strive for the very best.