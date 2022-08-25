The pair have been named by the Wales senior team for upcoming matches with Greece and Slovenia as part of their Women's World Cup qualification campaign.

Upcoming Wales matches

Both times are BST.

2nd September: Greece v Wales (20:00)

6th September: Wales v Slovenia (19:45)

Both Filbey and Hughes have represented the Red Dragons before and both started Palace's opening game of the season – a 1-0 win over London City Lionesses.

They joined this summer from Charlton Athletic, and follow Natalia Negri, Shauna Guyatt and Chloe Arthur to earn themselves international action in the coming weeks, with Palace's new signings showing their calibre.

