Guyatt will train with England Under-18s, also at St George’s Park, and moved to south London from the Chelsea Academy. She called her England Under-17s debut her proudest moment to date.

Palace Women begin their season away to London City Lionesses on August 21st, and return to Hayes Lane in Bromley for their first home clash against Coventry United.

You can buy tickets to back the team here.

And if you’re wanting to keep up to date with the latest news from Palace Women, subscribe to our monthly newsletter below!