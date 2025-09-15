While the result yielded Palace's first point of the season, Potter felt her team deserved more from a match where they created a multitude of chances.

Speaking to the media after the game, she said: "We're hitting the posts, we're hitting the bar, it's dropping out for goal kicks instead of corners. The tide will turn; we've got to stick with it."

Despite the prolific attack, which produced four high-quality goals, Potter expressed frustration with the goals her team conceded.

She said: "We scored a good four goals today, but I’m really not happy with the ones that we conceded. I felt like we had plenty of chances, but I feel like every time they had a half-chance, it went in.

"You look at the penalty, you look at the deflection for the last one. It's really unfortunate for us at the moment; it's just the way it's dropping. But we've got to work hard to turn that tide quickly and turn these one points and draws into wins, because they're going to be really important."

In addition to the lack of luck on the pitch, Palace also have a number of key players out injured.

Speaking on the absentees, Potter said: "We've got our captain and one of our other leaders, Allyson [Swaby], out injured at the moment. We’ve got My Cato out injured.

"We've got a spine of our team that's missing, that adds some real quality to those areas. It's nothing against the players that are playing, but you've got some real experienced, quality players that are missing for us right now."