At the eight-game mark Palace have built momentum and are now five games unbeaten in all competitions.

Manager Dean Davenport reflected on his side’s recent success by saying: “To continue this run we just need to continue to do the same things that we’ve been doing.

“We learn from our mistakes but obviously we build on those in training to go forward.”

Palace got off to the best possible start against Bristol City Women, taking all three points in a seven-goal thriller that took place at Hayes Lane. Coral-Jade Haines' brace helped ease the victory against the away side.

They then travelled to London to face London City Lionesses; defender Lizzie Waldie made an instant impact by scoring only four minutes in. However the Lionesses responded almost instantly with a goal by Rianna Jarrett in the 11th-minute. An own goal by Leanne Cowan saw home side take all three points with the Eagles having to settle for a loss.

Palace then hosted then-league leaders Sunderland in a sunny clash at Selhurst Park. Both teams had their fair share of chances in the first-half, but Millie Farrow broke the deadlock late into the second-half. Sunderland responded quickly to level up only five minutes later, leaving the sides to share the points.

Next came a trip to Liverpool, where Palace were looking to leap forwards after a steady start. The Reds opened the scoring instantly in the 2nd-minute, leaving the Eagles having to pull back a goal to equalise.

Shiv Wilson got the game back onto level terms just before half-time, however Liverpool extended their lead and the game ended in a loss for Palace.