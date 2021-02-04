Garrad, 17, and Pearse, 18, play in midfield and defence respectively and join Palace’s first-team as the Eagles sit eighth in the FA Women’s Championship.

They follow Kirsty Barton as recent additions to the squad.

Commenting on the two signings, manager Dean Davenport said: “I am delighted we have added to our squad with two young signings of real quality. Grace and Gracie have great futures ahead of them and I am proud that Crystal Palace will play a part in those.”

