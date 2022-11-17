I fell out of love with football a bit in my second season there due to injuries and various other reasons. But at Blackburn Rovers I met a great group of girls, had consistent minutes and found a bit of form. I discovered my passion again after the most difficult time in my career, and that’s what football’s about: getting up when you’re down. I’d say I’ve done that.

I’ve always been quite an independent person, so living away from home doesn’t bother me – though my mum would hate to read that! Now I’m here in London with Palace I’m settling in well.

When things become tough that side of football can be quite hard, but having good support from friends and teammates helps. That’s certainly the case at Palace, where the team and staff are close-knit and help one another.

I joined Palace because I feel like they can help me become the player I aim to be. When I spoke to the staff I saw the level of coaching and detail they go into, and it’s the best I’ve ever had. You never go in thinking you’re in for an easy day – the detail in training and in the gym is out of this world. I love watching and studying football so appreciate working with people who have so much knowledge.

I’ve never been in a team that has so much quality, where everyone around you can do everything. I fit in because we’re possession-based and make things happen. Next I have to learn to be patient in that approach, but thankfully I have staff behind me who can pick out those points to improve on.