Supporters have shown their backing for Palace Women in numbers this season, with regular attendees often called “the best fans in the league” by the squad. Tickets can be purchased via tickets.cpfc.co.uk, with families able to go from just £10.

Palace Women’s captain Annabel Johnson said of the record crowd: “Playing at Selhurst is such a privilege and shows the backing we have from the club. It gave us goosebumps when we found out we’d play there this Sunday, and to have a record-breaking crowd give us their backing is incredible.

“The girls and I can’t wait to walk out in front of you all, and I urge anyone who hasn’t got their tickets yet to come down. Come on you Palace!”

Manager Dean Davenport, who this week won the LMA Manager of the Month award, said: “Interest in women’s football continues to grow, and Palace fans have always shown their backing for the team. We have such a vocal fanbase across the men and women’s side and it doesn’t surprise me at all that so many supporters are getting behind us this weekend.

“Thank you to those of you who’ve bought tickets, and I know every single person in the stands on Sunday will lift the players and make a huge difference.”

As well as the football there will be entertainment in the Fanzone, mascots Pete and Alice on hand, giveaways to the crowd and chances to meet the team.

Match details

Palace Women v Southampton

Sunday, 18th September

Selhurst Park

12:30 BST

Guess the score

All supporters can be in with the chance of winning a signed shirt from the game by correctly guessing the score.

Get involved by clicking here!