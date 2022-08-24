The Saints game is the perfect introduction for young Palace fans, and gives both women’s supporters and players an occasion to remember in SE25.

Better yet, you can bring the whole family (two adults + under-16s) from just £10 – with adult tickets at £5 for Season Ticket holders and Members, and under-16s invited along for free!

As well as the football we’ll have entertainment in the Fanzone, the Crystals, Pete and Alice on hand, giveaways to the crowd and chances to meet the team.

As goalkeeper Fran Kitching says: “Women’s [football] is an interactive experience when you bring your kids down to watch. They can interact with role models, so I do encourage anyone, especially those with children, to come down, meet us and meet the amazing personalities we have in this team.

“Hopefully we’ll get some wins, clean sheets and plenty of goals along the way to light up your kids’ eyes. We’re going for promotion and need the support you can bring.”

Match details