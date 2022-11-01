The Selhurst clash sees Palace Women try to build on their record attendance achieved in September against Southampton. The Eagles attracted over 1,800 fans to the terraces in SE25 and were backed vocally against the Saints.

With the Addicks now heading across south London the team will again return to Selhurst and hope to attract another phenomenal crowd as they continue their success in the league, sitting third after a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Then, in their final home game of 2022 they’ll open their doors to Lewes for a WSL Cup clash on November 27th – two weeks after the men’s first-team enters the extended international break.

Supporters with a Women’s Season Ticket will be able to access both of these matches as part of the ticket.

Find out everything you need to know to attend the fixtures below, and make sure to get behind the team!