Our Under-12 and Under-14 squads competed in their respective JPL (Junior Premier League) Warriors leagues this season, complemented by cup competitions and additional friendlies designed to stretch and challenge them throughout the year.

The U14s retained their Surrey County Cup title and showed excellent development in the PGA Peer 2 Peer Tournament, delivering standout performances against other WSL academy sides.

To further test our players, the Under-16s stepped up to compete in the Under-18 JPL Warriors League, finishing the season strongly with a semi-final appearance in the PGA Peer 2 Peer Tournament.

Both the U16s and Under-21s participated in the PGA Cup and Plate competitions, with the U21s also making their debut in the U21 PGA League.

Notable results across the season included wins against Liverpool and Bristol City, while several players gained valuable senior experience through dual-registration spells at Tier 3, 4, and 5 clubs.