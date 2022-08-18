“The standard of women’s football is just getting better and better,” she said. “In the WSL and the Championship now, the challenge for the top three is always going to be so difficult to call so early on in the season but as a club, we are setting our aims very high.

“We are working very hard to get the promotion we think we are capable of getting.”

Despite the fact there are so many new faces at Palace this season, Haines believes that the team is gelling nicely and that the benefits of a positive summer can already be seen on the pitch.

She said: “Pre-season has gone really well. It feels like everybody has known each other for years.

“It is amazing to see how well everyone is getting on and how that translates on the pitch. The bond in the changing room is already helping the performances in training and there has also been evidence of this in our pre-season friendlies.”