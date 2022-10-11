The pair were on the brink of history against the Swiss, when victory would have secured Wales' first ever Women’s World Cup place.

The Red Dragons faced Switzerland in a dramatic play-off qualifier which ran to extra time. Ramona Bachmann equalised after Rhiannon Roberts took the lead for Wales, and Fabienne Humm bagged a dying-seconds winner to break Welsh hearts.

It spells the end of a historic campaign for Wales, who had never reached a World Cup qualifying play-off previously and would have made their first major international tournament had they progressed.

Filbey and Hughes both featured in their qualifying efforts and were part of the squad for Tuesday night’s play-off, with ex-Eagle Ffion Morgan coming on as a 69th-minute substitute.

Speaking last month, Hughes said: "In our last World Cup qualifier we had a record-breaking crowd filled with young boys and girls who were inspired by the country’s football.

"I was in France for Euro 2016 but before that there weren’t many opportunities to watch Wales at a major tournament. So seeing what the men did has helped, and you think: 'Imagine us doing that. Imaging us in a major tournament, going away for five or six weeks as a little Welsh family competing with the top teams.'

"We’re looking ahead now but need to remember how far we’ve come. We’re very proud of all the smaller things we’ve achieved."

The two players joined Palace in summer and have played regularly in their blistering start so far.

