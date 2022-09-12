By their final match the Red Dragons had twice broken a women’s attendance figure, and walked out with a crowd of almost 13,000 behind them. Clearly, those inside the Cardiff City stadium knew something was happening.
They were right: Wales Women made history. Despite not sealing their place in the country’s footballing annals with a roaring, Michael Sheen-esque piece of Hollywood drama, the team’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia was enough to see them reach the qualifying play-offs: the furthest Wales Women have ever been.
Now, only play-off matches stand between them and a place at the Women’s World Cup finals, a stage never the Red Dragons have never previously graced.
Crystal Palace have their own role in that success. Much like when Joe Ledley, Wayne Hennessey and Jonny Williams captured international attention at Euro 2016, the south Londoners are again well represented: summer signings Anna Filbey and Elise Hughes both competed in the qualifying matches.