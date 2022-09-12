“We’re very proud of all the little things we’ve achieved, and the next step is making a major tournament,” Hughes says a few days after the Slovenia draw. “That’s for all the players who’ve come before us, not just our little Welsh family now – it’s for all the players who’ve come before and are still to come.”

Wales are 30th in the FIFA world rankings, but have never qualified for a major international tournament. They only began entering the European Championships and World Cup in the mid 1990s but have moved progressively closer to the finals ever since: across the tournaments they won just two matches in their first five qualification campaigns; in their last five they’ve won 24.

Wales have a complicated path ahead to cap these developments off and secure a berth at Australia and New Zealand 2023. They must first beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to then face Switzerland in the second leg of the European play-offs. Victory against both would stand them in good stead to qualify, but the World Cup play-offs are based on qualification overall, so the Red Dragons may be forced into a further play-off, the inter-confederation play-offs, to progress.

It’s not an easy path to walk, but Hughes feels the country has done itself proud already.

“We’re looking ahead but we need to remember how far we’ve come,” she says. “It would be a disappointment if we fell at the next hurdle because we’ve come so far, but there are little wins along the way: in the first qualifying game we had less than 2,000 fans and for the last we had just under 13,000. That’s a win in itself. Making the play-offs is a win in itself.