Rainbow Laces is a Premier League-led initiative that unites all 20 clubs every season in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and other LGBT+ people.

Women’s captain Johnson began by discussing her experience as an LGBT+ player in football: “Within the women’s game I’ve always felt completely comfortable,” she said.

“I’m aware not everyone is privileged to have that feeling of homeliness or understanding, everyone has their own different stories and we know we’re all on our different journey or stage of our journey. For me I feel quite privileged and lucky to have that story.

“[I’m treated] no different from somebody that maybe isn’t openly out or is straight. That’s completely what I wish for, to be no different. I don’t want to be treated any different, I don’t want to be put on a pedestal all the time, I don’t want to be banging the door and shouting it. Being treated the same is exactly what I want and what I get.”