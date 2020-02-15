Speaking ahead of the game, manager Dean Davenport was relishing the chance of his Championship side going toe-to-toe with a Women's Super League outfit. He said: "Palace fans know what the game against Brighton means, whether it's first-team, women's or Academy. The girls are focussed and ready for next Sunday.

"It's another chance to test ourselves against a Women's Super League team. And we know we have more than enough to cope with their threats and also do some damage of our own - Amber Stobbs has been in superb form since joining, with four goals in her first five games and the further recent additions in the January transfer window have settled in quickly.

"The FA Cup means a lot to the team and is a competition we want to go far in. The performance in the previous round - a 4-0 win over Southampton - was exceptional. And the squad showed great maturity in having to replay the game, despite the original tie being called off at 3-0 on 79 minutes."

