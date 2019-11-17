Speaking post-match, manager Dean Davenport was full of praise for the 90 minutes his side put in and felt they deserved more: "I thought the first-half we were the better side; I thought we played outstanding and was one of our best halves of the season so far. You could really see the progression from last season.

“I’m gutted for the girls because we deserved more out of the game; we created quite a few chances and we put the team that is second in the league on the back foot.

“They played so well today and all the fans that came today I hope they saw that and will come back.”

Conceding an equaliser five minutes after taking the lead through Ashleigh Goddard's close-range strike was disappointing for the Eagles, and it is something that Davenport is looking to work on: "That’s been a bit of our downfall of late. We are scoring and conceding straight away. It has to be a mental thing because it keeps happening at the moment. We‘ve spoke about it at training, in club meetings and it’s one of them things at the moment that keeps happening and we have to stop somehow.”

In a game full of positives despite the result, the performance of Lucy Gillett in goal, particularly in the first-half, was a real standout one, something Davenport reflected on in his post-match interview: "Lucy is a very good goalkeeper; I thought her handling today was exceptional, her kicking was really good, too; her all round display was really good.”