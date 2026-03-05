On Sunday 29th March, Palace Women will return to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024, where they will take on first-place Charlton Athletic in a mouthwatering Barclays Women's Super League 2 tie.

We are offering one lucky fan the chance to have their design featured on the front cover of our matchday programme, as well the opportunity to meet the players before the game.

Read below to see check out the rules and how you can get involved...

How to enter:

Draw your favourite Crystal Palace Women's player! Log into your Crystal Palace account using the email associated with your membership / season ticket Go to the Members Hub Locate the 'Design a Programme Competition' page Complete the form Submit your design via a .jpg or pdf file (make sure you keep the original copy of the design in case it needs to be scanned again!)

The Rules:

The more colour, the better! Submissions must be drawn (can be done traditionally or digitally) No AI submissions will be considered Entrants must have a valid ticket for Palace Women v Charlton on the 29th March, 2026 There is one entry per submission This is recommended for ages 5 - 17

This competition is open to:

Women's Season Ticket Holders

Junior Season Ticket Holders

Junior Gold Members

Junior Members

Free Members

The competition is now open and will run until 09:00 GMT on Monday, 16th March.

The winner be contacted within a week of the competition closing - good luck!

Still haven't got your tickets? Click here to secure your spot for the Selhurst Showdown.